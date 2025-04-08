Ending Discrimination: Embracing Interfaith Dialogue for Peace

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has expressed concern over ongoing caste and religious discrimination in housing, labeling it as "disheartening". Speaking at the Lokmat World Peace and Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue, he emphasized the necessity of dismantling such biases to promote societal harmony.

During the event, the governor stressed the importance of interfaith dialogue as a historical and vital practice for bridging divides and fostering unity. He called for educational institutions to play a pivotal role by encouraging students to engage with diverse religious celebrations to nurture respect and empathy.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and other political figures echoed these sentiments, advocating for respect towards diversity and the natural law of plurality. They reiterated the belief that accountability and compassion are key to a harmonious society, urging a collective focus on peace, brotherhood, and mutual understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)