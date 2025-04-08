Ending Discrimination: Embracing Interfaith Dialogue for Peace
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan emphasizes the need to end caste and religious discrimination in housing and advocates for interfaith dialogue to promote peace and harmony. Speaking at an event, he underscores the importance of teaching respect for all faiths from a young age, highlighting the role of education in fostering understanding.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has expressed concern over ongoing caste and religious discrimination in housing, labeling it as "disheartening". Speaking at the Lokmat World Peace and Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue, he emphasized the necessity of dismantling such biases to promote societal harmony.
During the event, the governor stressed the importance of interfaith dialogue as a historical and vital practice for bridging divides and fostering unity. He called for educational institutions to play a pivotal role by encouraging students to engage with diverse religious celebrations to nurture respect and empathy.
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and other political figures echoed these sentiments, advocating for respect towards diversity and the natural law of plurality. They reiterated the belief that accountability and compassion are key to a harmonious society, urging a collective focus on peace, brotherhood, and mutual understanding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
