Left Menu

Ending Discrimination: Embracing Interfaith Dialogue for Peace

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan emphasizes the need to end caste and religious discrimination in housing and advocates for interfaith dialogue to promote peace and harmony. Speaking at an event, he underscores the importance of teaching respect for all faiths from a young age, highlighting the role of education in fostering understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:58 IST
Ending Discrimination: Embracing Interfaith Dialogue for Peace
governor
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has expressed concern over ongoing caste and religious discrimination in housing, labeling it as "disheartening". Speaking at the Lokmat World Peace and Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue, he emphasized the necessity of dismantling such biases to promote societal harmony.

During the event, the governor stressed the importance of interfaith dialogue as a historical and vital practice for bridging divides and fostering unity. He called for educational institutions to play a pivotal role by encouraging students to engage with diverse religious celebrations to nurture respect and empathy.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and other political figures echoed these sentiments, advocating for respect towards diversity and the natural law of plurality. They reiterated the belief that accountability and compassion are key to a harmonious society, urging a collective focus on peace, brotherhood, and mutual understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025