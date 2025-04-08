Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue in Istanbul: Russia-U.S. Consultations Ahead

Russia and the United States are set to engage in a new round of diplomatic consultations in Istanbul. This meeting will feature key representatives from both nations, with Russia's envoy Alexander Darchiev and U.S. official Sonata Coulter leading their respective delegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 08-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia and the United States are preparing for a new round of diplomatic consultations set to occur in Istanbul, as reported by the Russian state-run TASS news agency. These discussions are an essential step in addressing various issues between the two nations.

The Russian delegation will be spearheaded by Alexander Darchiev, who has recently taken on the role of Russia's ambassador to the U.S. This marks a significant event in his diplomatic career, given the ongoing tensions between the countries.

Leading the U.S. delegation will be Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State. This meeting is expected to touch upon significant bilateral issues, aiming to pave the way for improved relations between Moscow and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

