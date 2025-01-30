Left Menu

Airplane Incident in Potomac River Sparks Multi-Agency Response

A small aircraft crashed in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, prompting a multi-agency search and rescue operation. The incident led to the halting of all takeoffs and landings at the airport. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A small aircraft crashed into the Potomac River, near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, late Wednesday evening. The Washington fire department and other agencies swiftly responded to the scene.

The District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a multi-agency search and rescue operation was underway after they responded to reports of the crash. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran shared that a plane inbound from Kansas was involved.

Following the incident, the airport suspended all takeoffs and landings. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

