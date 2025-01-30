Airplane Incident in Potomac River Sparks Multi-Agency Response

A small aircraft crashed into the Potomac River, near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, late Wednesday evening. The Washington fire department and other agencies swiftly responded to the scene.

The District of Columbia's Metropolitan Police Department confirmed a multi-agency search and rescue operation was underway after they responded to reports of the crash. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran shared that a plane inbound from Kansas was involved.

Following the incident, the airport suspended all takeoffs and landings. The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

