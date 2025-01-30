Left Menu

Chaos at the Sacred: Tragedy Strikes Maha Kumbh Mela

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela Hindu festival in India resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries as millions gathered for a sacred dip in river waters. Authorities are launching a judicial inquiry into the incident, with calls for improved crowd management to prevent future tragedies.

Updated: 30-01-2025 08:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 08:36 IST
Chaos at the Sacred: Tragedy Strikes Maha Kumbh Mela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An investigation has been launched into the stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India, which claimed dozens of lives during a religious festival that attracted millions.

The incident occurred when a massive crowd surged toward the sacred rivers, resulting in fatalities and numerous injuries. A judicial inquiry has been ordered by the state government of Uttar Pradesh to ascertain the causes and implement preventive measures for future events.

Local media and opposition leaders have criticized the festival's management, emphasizing the need for enhanced planning and technology-driven solutions to ensure the safety of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

