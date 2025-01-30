Chaos at the Sacred: Tragedy Strikes Maha Kumbh Mela

An investigation has been launched into the stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in India, which claimed dozens of lives during a religious festival that attracted millions.

The incident occurred when a massive crowd surged toward the sacred rivers, resulting in fatalities and numerous injuries. A judicial inquiry has been ordered by the state government of Uttar Pradesh to ascertain the causes and implement preventive measures for future events.

Local media and opposition leaders have criticized the festival's management, emphasizing the need for enhanced planning and technology-driven solutions to ensure the safety of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)