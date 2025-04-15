Left Menu

CPI(M) Calls for Judicial Inquiry into Murshidabad Violence

The CPI(M) has demanded a judicial inquiry by a Calcutta High Court judge into the recent violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where three people died. They also seek compensation for the victims and challenge the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, accusing BJP of dividing people on religious grounds.

Updated: 15-04-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:46 IST
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is urging a judicial investigation into the violence that recently erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The clashes resulted in three fatalities, and the CPI(M) believes a sitting judge from the Calcutta High Court should oversee the inquiry to ensure impartiality and uncover the truth.

Mohammed Salim, the CPI(M)'s West Bengal state secretary, criticized the police's response to the unrest and emphasized the necessity of an independent probe. Furthermore, the party is advocating for compensation for those affected by the violence while also challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court, arguing that it infringes on the rights of Muslims.

The controversy around the Waqf (Amendment) Act continues to stir political tension, with BJP President J P Nadda asserting the law's benefits for the Muslim community. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Force personnel to restore peace in Murshidabad, amid calls from the CPI(M) for Army intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

