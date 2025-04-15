Left Menu

Judicial Inquiry Launched Amidst Custodial Death Protests at Khetri

A judicial enquiry is underway into the death of Pappu Ram Meena, who died in police custody at Khetri station. Protests by his family continue, demanding justice and compensation. Authorities are conducting separate inquiries, and the entire station staff has been reassigned pending investigations.

Updated: 15-04-2025 15:21 IST
A judicial enquiry has been ordered following the death of Pappu Ram Meena at Khetri police station, Jhunjhunu, raising questions about police conduct. The 28-year-old, detained in a theft case, died on Sunday night, sparking allegations of custodial violence by his family.

Family members and the community have staged protests outside the station for two consecutive days, demanding the registration of an FIR, arrests of involved officers, and compensation for Meena's death. In response, the police department has initiated separate investigations, reshuffling the entire staff pending the outcome.

Superintendent of Police Sharad Chowdhary has assured that a judicial inquiry will follow National Human Rights Commission guidelines. The inquiry, initially stalled by protests, will commence alongside the post-mortem. Chowdhary remains hopeful for a resolution as dialogues with Meena's family continue.

