Trump Signs Landmark Immigration Law: The Laken Riley Act

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed the Laken Riley Act into law, marking his first legislative achievement since taking office. The act permits pre-trial detention for illegal migrants accused of crimes such as theft, burglary, and murder.

The law is named after Laken Raley, a nursing student tragically killed by an illegal immigrant, fueling bipartisan support. It also grants states the ability to sue the federal government over immigration enforcement.

While the act has been hailed by Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as a crackdown measure on violent criminals, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin criticizes it for undermining federal power and potentially affecting legal immigration processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)