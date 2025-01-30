Left Menu

Trump Signs Landmark Immigration Law: The Laken Riley Act

President Donald Trump has enacted the Laken Riley Act, permitting pre-trial detention of illegal migrants accused of theft and other serious crimes. The law, supported in both the House and Senate, is named after a student killed by an illegal immigrant, reflecting Trump's immigration crackdown promise.

Updated: 30-01-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:24 IST
Trump Signs Landmark Immigration Law: The Laken Riley Act
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed the Laken Riley Act into law, marking his first legislative achievement since taking office. The act permits pre-trial detention for illegal migrants accused of crimes such as theft, burglary, and murder.

The law is named after Laken Raley, a nursing student tragically killed by an illegal immigrant, fueling bipartisan support. It also grants states the ability to sue the federal government over immigration enforcement.

While the act has been hailed by Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as a crackdown measure on violent criminals, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin criticizes it for undermining federal power and potentially affecting legal immigration processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

