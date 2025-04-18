Left Menu

Bipartisan Support for Taiwan's Defense Amidst Tensions with China

A U.S. senator has reaffirmed America's support for Taiwan's defense, emphasizing peace in the Taiwan Strait without force. Despite no diplomatic ties, the U.S. remains Taiwan's key backer. Bipartisan consensus in Congress underpins this support as Taiwan increases its defense spending amid Chinese military maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:05 IST
A visiting U.S. senator has pledged continued American assistance for Taiwan's self-defense capabilities, aiming to preserve peace across the Taiwan Strait without force, President Lai Ching-te was told on Friday. Despite lacking formal diplomatic ties, the United States stands as Taiwan's most crucial international ally and main arms provider.

During the meeting at the presidential office in Taipei, Republican Senator Pete Ricketts stressed unwavering bipartisan support in Congress for Taiwan, regardless of changing U.S. administrations. "We are committed to ensuring peace across the Taiwan Strait. Any unilateral changes to Taiwan's status are opposed," Ricketts stated.

Ricketts, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Subcommittee on East Asia, underscored the expectation for peaceful resolution of cross-Strait differences. Visits from U.S. lawmakers, like Senator Ted Budd and Democrat Chris Coons accompanying Ricketts, demonstrate the U.S.'s ongoing defense dialogue with Taiwan amid heightened regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

