Bipartisan Support for Taiwan's Defense Amidst Tensions with China

A visiting U.S. senator has pledged continued American assistance for Taiwan's self-defense capabilities, aiming to preserve peace across the Taiwan Strait without force, President Lai Ching-te was told on Friday. Despite lacking formal diplomatic ties, the United States stands as Taiwan's most crucial international ally and main arms provider.

During the meeting at the presidential office in Taipei, Republican Senator Pete Ricketts stressed unwavering bipartisan support in Congress for Taiwan, regardless of changing U.S. administrations. "We are committed to ensuring peace across the Taiwan Strait. Any unilateral changes to Taiwan's status are opposed," Ricketts stated.

Ricketts, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Subcommittee on East Asia, underscored the expectation for peaceful resolution of cross-Strait differences. Visits from U.S. lawmakers, like Senator Ted Budd and Democrat Chris Coons accompanying Ricketts, demonstrate the U.S.'s ongoing defense dialogue with Taiwan amid heightened regional tensions.

