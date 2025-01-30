Tulsi Gabbard's Turbulent Path to Intelligence Director Nomination

Tulsi Gabbard, nominated by former President Donald Trump to be the director of national intelligence, is set to face rigorous questioning from lawmakers over her past comments concerning Russia and her controversial 2017 visit with Syria's then-leader.

The Senate Intelligence Committee hearing could reveal whether Gabbard has managed to ease bipartisan concerns or if lingering doubts about her experience might jeopardize her confirmation to oversee 18 US intelligence agencies. Gabbard, who served as a Democratic congresswoman and is a National Guard lieutenant colonel, lacks formal intelligence experience and has never managed a government department. Her comments, often resonating with Kremlin rhetoric regarding Ukraine and her criticism of its president, pose significant challenges.

Her 2017 meeting with the Syrian President has provoked critique, with some accusing her of legitimizing Assad amid allegations of war crimes. Some Republicans now back her, citing new privacy safeguards in surveillance programs she once opposed. Senator Tom Cotton pointed out Gabbard's clean background checks and urged against questioning her patriotism.

