Tragedy in Sumy: Nighttime Drone Attack Rocks Ukraine

In a nighttime attack, a Russian drone hit an apartment building in Sumy, Ukraine, resulting in four deaths and nine injuries. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy condemned it as a crime. The ongoing conflict has devastated civilian lives and infrastructure, with recent attacks damaging a hospital and buildings in the Odesa region.

Updated: 30-01-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:18 IST
Tragedy in Sumy: Nighttime Drone Attack Rocks Ukraine
  Ukraine

A Russian drone struck a residential building in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, killing at least four people and injuring nine others during a nighttime assault, officials reported on Thursday.

The attack, carried out with a Shahed drone, demolished a wall and shattered windows in the apartment block at around 1 am. The Sumy regional administration confirmed the rescue of four individuals from the debris. Among the injured is a child, with over 120 residents evacuated from the affected area.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labeled the strike as a 'terrible tragedy' and a 'heinous Russian crime.' As the war approaches its fourth year without signs of abating, civilian casualties exceed 10,000, according to the United Nations. Residents continue to suffer from targeted attacks on essential infrastructure, with recent drone strikes damaging healthcare facilities and residences in the Odesa region.

