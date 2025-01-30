Controversial Iraqi Activist Shot Before Verdict in Sweden
Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee known for burning the Koran in Sweden, was shot dead hours before a court verdict on his trial for ethnic agitation. Five arrests were made in connection to the incident. Swedish authorities are closely monitoring the situation amid heightened security concerns.
In a shocking incident in Sweden, Iraqi refugee and anti-Islam campaigner Salwan Momika was shot dead just hours before a court was to issue a verdict on his trial. The trial involved charges related to his public demonstrations of burning the Koran, which had sparked outrage among Muslims worldwide.
Authorities reported that five individuals were arrested in connection with the Wednesday shooting, but it remains unclear if the shooter was among those detained. The incident occurred in the town of Sodertalje near Stockholm, where police said Momika was attacked in a residence.
The shooting adds to existing tensions, as Sweden had already raised its terrorism alert following the Koran-burnings led by Momika. Security services are attentively observing developments to assess potential impacts on national security, as public backlash and threats from jihadist groups have intensified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sealdah Court Verdict: Justice at the Crossroads in RG Kar Case
Sealdah Court Verdict in RG Kar Case: Justice Anticipation Mounts
Supreme Court Verdict Upholds Aircraft Act's Authority on Aviation Safety
Debate Intensifies Over Sealdah Court Verdict in Kolkata Doctor's Murder Case
Doctors Demand Justice: Protests Erupt Over Kolkata Court Verdict