In a shocking incident in Sweden, Iraqi refugee and anti-Islam campaigner Salwan Momika was shot dead just hours before a court was to issue a verdict on his trial. The trial involved charges related to his public demonstrations of burning the Koran, which had sparked outrage among Muslims worldwide.

Authorities reported that five individuals were arrested in connection with the Wednesday shooting, but it remains unclear if the shooter was among those detained. The incident occurred in the town of Sodertalje near Stockholm, where police said Momika was attacked in a residence.

The shooting adds to existing tensions, as Sweden had already raised its terrorism alert following the Koran-burnings led by Momika. Security services are attentively observing developments to assess potential impacts on national security, as public backlash and threats from jihadist groups have intensified.

