Left Menu

Marcos Jr. Seeks Influence on U.S. Immigration Policy Amid Tensions with China

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr plans a meeting with U.S. President Trump to discuss immigration policies affecting Filipinos. Amid rising tensions with China over the South China Sea, Marcos offers to return a Typhon missile system if China's aggressive behavior ceases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:34 IST
Marcos Jr. Seeks Influence on U.S. Immigration Policy Amid Tensions with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has announced plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss immigration issues impacting Filipinos in America.

Marcos aims to address policymaking as U.S. orders result in stricter border regulations, affecting over 300,000 undocumented Filipinos and two million Filipino migrants. He also addressed tensions with China over the South China Sea.

Marcos offered to return the U.S. Typhon missile system to ease tensions if China ceases its assertive territorial claims. The situation remains tense, following a 2016 Hague rule favoring the Philippines, which China rejected, leading to diplomatic strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025