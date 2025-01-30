Marcos Jr. Seeks Influence on U.S. Immigration Policy Amid Tensions with China

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has announced plans to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss immigration issues impacting Filipinos in America.

Marcos aims to address policymaking as U.S. orders result in stricter border regulations, affecting over 300,000 undocumented Filipinos and two million Filipino migrants. He also addressed tensions with China over the South China Sea.

Marcos offered to return the U.S. Typhon missile system to ease tensions if China ceases its assertive territorial claims. The situation remains tense, following a 2016 Hague rule favoring the Philippines, which China rejected, leading to diplomatic strains.

