Survivors Return: Tragedy at Sea Highlights Dangers of Migration

A tragic incident off the West African coast has underscored the perils of migration as a group of survivors began their journey back to Pakistan. Earlier this month, a boat carrying them capsized, resulting in 50 fatalities, including 44 Pakistani nationals, according to reports from the Pakistani government and migrant rights organizations.

While a handful of the 22 Pakistani survivors have already returned home on two flights, the specifics remain unclear, such as the total number of those who have made it back. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has offered limited details on the survivors' repatriation.

This heartbreaking episode brings to light the broader crisis, where hundreds of Pakistanis perish annually in perilous attempts to reach Europe, often with the help of illegal human smugglers. In response, the Pakistani government claims to have taken a stern stance, implementing stricter measures against human trafficking and dismissing several negligent immigration officials.

