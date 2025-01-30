Left Menu

Survivors Return: Tragedy at Sea Highlights Dangers of Migration

A tragic capsizing off the West African coast resulted in the deaths of 50 migrants, including 44 Pakistanis. Survivors have begun returning home, amid calls for government action to repatriate the deceased. The incident underscores the ongoing dangers faced by migrants seeking to reach Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:49 IST
Survivors Return: Tragedy at Sea Highlights Dangers of Migration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A tragic incident off the West African coast has underscored the perils of migration as a group of survivors began their journey back to Pakistan. Earlier this month, a boat carrying them capsized, resulting in 50 fatalities, including 44 Pakistani nationals, according to reports from the Pakistani government and migrant rights organizations.

While a handful of the 22 Pakistani survivors have already returned home on two flights, the specifics remain unclear, such as the total number of those who have made it back. Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has offered limited details on the survivors' repatriation.

This heartbreaking episode brings to light the broader crisis, where hundreds of Pakistanis perish annually in perilous attempts to reach Europe, often with the help of illegal human smugglers. In response, the Pakistani government claims to have taken a stern stance, implementing stricter measures against human trafficking and dismissing several negligent immigration officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025