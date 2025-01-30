Waqf Bill Sparks Political Clash: Opposition Calls JPC a 'Farce'

The Opposition vehemently expressed its dissatisfaction during an all-party meeting regarding the joint parliamentary committee's approach to the Waqf Amendment Bill. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh labeled these committees as a mere 'farce,' claiming they once commanded significant influence in parliamentary proceedings.

The government's pre-budget session initiative saw robust opposition protests on the functioning of the committee. Earlier, the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Chairperson Jagdambika Pal handed over the report after the committee adopted it by a 15-11 majority vote, incorporating suggested changes favoring the ruling BJP.

Opposition members condemned the report, alleging it aims to dismantle Waqf boards and infringe on the constitutional rights of the Muslim community. Meanwhile, BJP members defended the bill as a measure to infuse modernity, transparency, and accountability into the management of Waqf properties.

