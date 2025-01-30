Left Menu

Waqf Bill Sparks Political Clash: Opposition Calls JPC a 'Farce'

The Opposition strongly criticized the handling of the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, calling it a mockery of parliamentary tradition. The panel's majority-approved report has sparked allegations of undermining Waqf boards, with BJP members favoring modernity and opposition claiming constitutional rights infringement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:49 IST
The Opposition vehemently expressed its dissatisfaction during an all-party meeting regarding the joint parliamentary committee's approach to the Waqf Amendment Bill. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh labeled these committees as a mere 'farce,' claiming they once commanded significant influence in parliamentary proceedings.

The government's pre-budget session initiative saw robust opposition protests on the functioning of the committee. Earlier, the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Chairperson Jagdambika Pal handed over the report after the committee adopted it by a 15-11 majority vote, incorporating suggested changes favoring the ruling BJP.

Opposition members condemned the report, alleging it aims to dismantle Waqf boards and infringe on the constitutional rights of the Muslim community. Meanwhile, BJP members defended the bill as a measure to infuse modernity, transparency, and accountability into the management of Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

