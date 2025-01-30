American Special Forces Veterans Join Gaza Ceasefire Effort Amid Controversy

UG Solutions, a small U.S. security firm, is recruiting nearly 100 U.S. special forces veterans to operate a checkpoint in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. The firm's actions mark the introduction of armed American contractors into a volatile conflict zone, raising concerns about potential U.S. involvement in hostilities.

The company, founded in 2023 and based in Davidson, North Carolina, is offering a daily rate of $1,100 with a $10,000 advance to the recruited veterans. UG Solutions' role in the ceasefire has been acknowledged, but recent communications reveal plans to recruit veterans exclusively from U.S. special operations forces, including details on pay and weaponry.

This deployment has stirred anxiety among international observers, reminiscent of historical incidents involving U.S. security firms. Concerns include the contractors' security, engagement rules, and the risk of escalation in the already tense region. Additionally, there's speculation about the implications of American presence amid the broader political dynamics involving Israel, Palestine, and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)