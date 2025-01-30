Left Menu

American Special Forces Veterans Join Gaza Ceasefire Effort Amid Controversy

A U.S. security firm, UG Solutions, is hiring nearly 100 special forces veterans to manage a checkpoint in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas truce. The deployment involves risks, sparking concerns over American involvement in combat zones. The firm offers a daily rate of $1,100 to the veterans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:53 IST
American Special Forces Veterans Join Gaza Ceasefire Effort Amid Controversy

UG Solutions, a small U.S. security firm, is recruiting nearly 100 U.S. special forces veterans to operate a checkpoint in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. The firm's actions mark the introduction of armed American contractors into a volatile conflict zone, raising concerns about potential U.S. involvement in hostilities.

The company, founded in 2023 and based in Davidson, North Carolina, is offering a daily rate of $1,100 with a $10,000 advance to the recruited veterans. UG Solutions' role in the ceasefire has been acknowledged, but recent communications reveal plans to recruit veterans exclusively from U.S. special operations forces, including details on pay and weaponry.

This deployment has stirred anxiety among international observers, reminiscent of historical incidents involving U.S. security firms. Concerns include the contractors' security, engagement rules, and the risk of escalation in the already tense region. Additionally, there's speculation about the implications of American presence amid the broader political dynamics involving Israel, Palestine, and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025