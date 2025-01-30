Indian Lawmaker Arrested on Rape and Assault Charges
Rakesh Rathore, an Indian lawmaker from the opposition Congress party, has been arrested on charges of rape and assault. Despite denying the allegations, a local court refused him bail. The case stems from a woman's complaint of being sexually assaulted over four years.
In a significant development, Rakesh Rathore, a member of India's opposition Congress party, was arrested on Thursday on allegations of rape and assault, as reported by news agency ANI.
Rathore, who represents Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh's Indian parliament, faced arrest after a woman's accusations. He denied the charges, yet the court refused bail.
The charges originate from a complaint filed January 17, with claims of continuous sexual assault over four years. Attempts to contact Rathore or his lawyer were unsuccessful.
