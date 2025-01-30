Amit Shah Reviews Gujarat’s Implementation of New Criminal Laws, Sets April 30 Deadline for Full Rollout

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, chaired a high-level review meeting in New Delhi today, evaluating Gujarat’s progress in implementing three newly enacted criminal laws. Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel was present alongside senior officials, including the Union Home Secretary, Gujarat’s Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and representatives from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The review focused on police reforms, judicial processes, prosecution mechanisms, and forensic advancements under the new legal framework. Amit Shah emphasized that the essence of these laws is to ensure justice delivery within three years, from FIR registration to the Supreme Court’s verdict.

He commended Gujarat for its efficient charge sheet filing rate of over 92% in cases involving sentences of more than 10 years and directed officials to review pending cases to ensure full compliance with new procedural provisions.

Gujarat’s Full Implementation Targeted for April 30, 2025

Shri Shah instructed the Gujarat government to ensure full implementation of the new criminal laws across all commissionerates by April 30, 2025, with statewide compliance to follow soon. He mandated: ✔ Monthly reviews by the Chief Minister ✔ Fortnightly reviews by the State Home Minister ✔ Weekly monitoring by the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and the DGP

Enhanced Use of Technology in Crime Management

Gujarat has successfully converted Zero FIRs into 100% regular FIRs, and Shah urged the state to enable inter-state FIR transfers via the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

He recommended the adoption of CCTNS 2.0 to improve crime tracking efficiency.

A 30 Mbps internet connectivity upgrade in all police stations was directed to ensure seamless digital operations.

Strengthening Forensics & Digital Evidence Collection

Electronic post-mortem and medical reports: The Home and Health Departments must collaborate to facilitate electronic medical documentation.

Video conferencing for evidence recording: Dedicated cubicles in prisons, hospitals, banks, and forensic labs will be established.

Two forensic science mobile vans per district: The state must ensure availability of India-manufactured forensic kits in all mobile units.

Clearing forensic case backlogs: A special drive was suggested to speed up pending forensic examinations.

Judicial Reforms & Ensuring Proper Legal Processes

E-court processes: The Gujarat High Court’s January 22, 2025 directive for all subordinate courts to implement digital processes was praised, with Shah urging other states to follow suit.

Recruitment Drive: Immediate hiring of vacant forensic and prosecution department positions was ordered.

Training for Judicial Officers: Training sessions in collaboration with Judicial Academies were recommended.

Preventing Misuse of New Laws & National Security Priorities

Strict oversight on organized crime, terrorism, and mob lynching cases to prevent misuse.

Trial in Absentia: Shah stressed its use against fugitives in national security cases, allowing prosecution of criminals who fled the country.

The meeting concluded with a call for strict adherence to new laws and enhanced cooperation between law enforcement, judicial, and forensic bodies to modernize crime prevention and investigation mechanisms in Gujarat.