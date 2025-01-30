Govt Approves ₹50.35 Crore for 27 Rural Roads in Maharashtra to Boost Connectivity and Tribal Welfare

In a major push for rural infrastructure, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned 27 new roads spanning 50.13 km under the Connectivity component of PM-JANMAN for Maharashtra. This initiative, with an investment of ₹50.35 crore, aims to enhance rural connectivity and drive economic growth, particularly benefiting Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Key Benefits of the Initiative:

All-weather connectivity: The roads will connect 27 PVTG habitations, ensuring year-round access to essential services.

Economic empowerment: Improved connectivity will boost trade, commerce, and local employment.

Better access to healthcare & education: Villagers will have enhanced mobility to hospitals, schools, and markets.

Bridging rural-urban divide: The roads will link remote villages to urban centers, fostering inclusive development.

Employment generation: The project will create local jobs, providing livelihoods for rural workers.

Additional Developments Under PM-JANMAN

The government will implement maintenance mechanisms to ensure the roads remain functional for years.

Eco-friendly construction techniques will be incorporated to minimize environmental impact.

Special emphasis will be placed on women-led self-help groups (SHGs) to promote economic participation.

The roads will support agricultural supply chains, helping farmers access markets easily.

This initiative will have a transformative impact on Maharashtra’s rural landscape, uplifting tribal communities and accelerating development in previously inaccessible areas. The government remains committed to inclusive growth and empowering marginalized communities.