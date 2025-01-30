Left Menu

MoSPI and IIIT-Delhi Sign MoU to Strengthen Data Innovation Lab and Advance AI-Driven Statistical Reforms

The DI Lab serves as a hub for exploring emerging technologies that can address challenges in data integration, real-time analytics, and predictive modeling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:13 IST
MoSPI and IIIT-Delhi Sign MoU to Strengthen Data Innovation Lab and Advance AI-Driven Statistical Reforms
As part of its outreach efforts, MoSPI has engaged with over 100 academic institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and other reputed universities.
  India
  • India

In a significant step towards modernizing India's National Statistical System, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-Delhi) under its Data Innovation Lab (DI Lab) initiative. The agreement, formalized on January 30, 2025, aims to harness cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Big Data Analytics to enhance data collection, processing, and dissemination.

Background: Transforming the Statistical Landscape

Over the past year, MoSPI has initiated major reforms to modernize India’s statistical framework. In July 2024, the Ministry launched the Data Innovation Lab initiative to infuse innovation into official statistics and create a research-driven ecosystem.

The DI Lab serves as a hub for exploring emerging technologies that can address challenges in data integration, real-time analytics, and predictive modeling. By collaborating with premier academic institutions, the initiative aims to develop solutions that enhance the efficiency and accuracy of statistical methodologies.

Strengthening Academia-Government Collaboration

As part of its outreach efforts, MoSPI has engaged with over 100 academic institutions, including IITs, IIMs, and other reputed universities. Several MoUs have already been signed to promote collaborative research in statistics and data sciences.

The partnership with IIIT-Delhi marks another milestone in this effort, reinforcing MoSPI’s commitment to leveraging academic expertise to solve real-world statistical challenges.

Key Objectives of the MoSPI-IIIT Delhi Partnership

✅ Enhancing Official Statistics: Utilize AI, ML, and Big Data for efficient data collection, integration, and processing. ✅ Fostering Innovation: Encourage academia-led research to develop advanced statistical tools for real-time analytics. ✅ Bridging Theory and Practice: Create a link between academic research and governmental statistical practices. ✅ Building Capacity: Train MoSPI officials in data-driven decision-making and cutting-edge methodologies. ✅ Strengthening the Statistical Ecosystem: Develop scalable solutions that can be integrated into national statistical programs.

Impact and Future Prospects

By collaborating with IIIT-Delhi, MoSPI aims to drive impactful innovations that will significantly improve India’s statistical infrastructure. The initiative is expected to:

  • Improve the accuracy and timeliness of statistical reports.
  • Support evidence-based policymaking for the government.
  • Enhance India’s standing in global statistical benchmarks.
  • Promote long-term partnerships between the government and academic institutions.

MoSPI is committed to continuing its engagement with leading institutions and expanding research-driven collaborations to ensure that India’s statistical ecosystem remains robust, adaptive, and future-ready.

