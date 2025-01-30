Sanjay Seth Presents Awards for Best Marching Contingents and Tableaux of Republic Day Parade 2025

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth awarded the best Marching Contingents and Tableaux of the Republic Day Parade 2025 during a ceremony at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in Delhi. The event, which took place on January 30, saw the honoring of various forces and cultural performances for their exceptional display during the Republic Day celebrations earlier this year.

Award Recipients for Best Marching Contingents

Shri Sanjay Seth presented the Best Marching Contingent Awards in two categories:

Best Marching Contingent among Services: Jammu & Kashmir Rifles Contingent

Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs/other auxiliary forces: Delhi Police Marching Contingent

Best Tableaux of Republic Day Parade 2025

The best tableaux from the States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Ministries/Departments were also recognized, based on their creative and impactful designs reflecting India’s diverse cultural heritage and developmental journey:

Top Three Tableau (States/UTs): 1st – Uttar Pradesh: "Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas" 2nd – Tripura: "Eternal Reverence: The worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja" 3rd – Andhra Pradesh: "Etikoppaka Bommalu - Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys"

Best Tableau from Central Ministries/Departments: Ministry of Tribal Affairs – "Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh"

Special Prize: Central Public Works Department for "75 years of Constitution of India"

Popular Choice Category Results

An online poll was conducted on the MyGov portal between January 26 and 28, 2025 where citizens had the opportunity to vote for their favorite tableau and Marching Contingents. The results for the Popular Choice Category were as follows:

Best Marching Contingent among Services: Signals Contingent

Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs/other auxiliary Forces: CRPF Marching Contingent

Top Three Tableau (States/UTs): 1st – Gujarat: "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas" 2nd – Uttar Pradesh: "Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas" 3rd – Uttarakhand: "Uttarakhand: Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports"

Best Tableau from Central Ministries/Departments: Ministry of Women & Child Development – "Multifaceted journey of women and children nurtured under the Ministry's comprehensive schemes"

Address by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth

In his address, Shri Sanjay Seth reflected on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words about the significance of Republic Day Parade participation, emphasizing that it reflects the citizens' love and dedication for the nation. He commended the creativity and innovation displayed by all the participating tableaux and Marching Contingents, noting that the participation was not just about showcasing artistry, but a reflection of the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians working towards a stronger and prosperous India by 2047.

Shri Seth also praised the Ministry of Culture for successfully breaking the Guinness World Record with over 5,000 artists participating in the Cultural Performance, which captivated audiences nationwide.

Cultural Performances

As part of the event, the Raksha Rajya Mantri witnessed three outstanding cultural performances by the Tableaux Artists, which added to the celebratory atmosphere of the occasion.

The award ceremony highlighted the nation’s cultural diversity, the spirit of unity, and the contributions of every Indian in building the country into one of the world’s leading powers.