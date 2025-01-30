Supreme Court Quashes Orders in Sub-Standard Drug Manufacturing Case
The Supreme Court has quashed proceedings against two firms accused of producing sub-standard drugs, citing lack of reasoning in the trial court's summoning order. The decision highlights the necessity for magistrates to apply their minds and provide clear reasons when issuing such orders.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has nullified proceedings against two firms implicated in manufacturing sub-standard drugs, criticizing the lack of any outlined reasoning in the trial court's summoning orders.
The ruling, delivered by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, underscored the court's stance that summoning orders must reflect a thoughtful consideration of the case facts and applicable laws, which was missing in this instance.
This decision came after the firms appealed a ruling from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which had upheld the trial court's original orders, leading to their accusation under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The apex court stressed that magistrates are not mere bystanders, with an obligation to meticulously engage with each case before summoning the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)