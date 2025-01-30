Supreme Court Quashes Orders in Sub-Standard Drug Manufacturing Case

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has nullified proceedings against two firms implicated in manufacturing sub-standard drugs, criticizing the lack of any outlined reasoning in the trial court's summoning orders.

The ruling, delivered by Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, underscored the court's stance that summoning orders must reflect a thoughtful consideration of the case facts and applicable laws, which was missing in this instance.

This decision came after the firms appealed a ruling from the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which had upheld the trial court's original orders, leading to their accusation under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The apex court stressed that magistrates are not mere bystanders, with an obligation to meticulously engage with each case before summoning the accused.

