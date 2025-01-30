Tragedy in Maharajpur: Teen Girl Found Murdered After Abduction
A 13-year-old girl from Maharajpur, missing for four days, was found murdered after an alleged rape in her village. Her body was discovered near a brick kiln. Several youths are in custody for questioning. Top police officials, forensic experts, and a sniffer dog unit are investigating the incident.
A 13-year-old girl from the village of Maharajpur, who had been missing for four days, was discovered murdered on Thursday. The police suspect she was raped before being killed. Her body was found in a field close to a brick kiln, barely a kilometer from her home.
The girl's disappearance had initially led her family to search independently, but they filed a police report when they could not find her. The body was discovered by local villagers who alerted both the police and her family. Several young men from the area have been detained for questioning.
Top law enforcement officials, including Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar, have visited the scene to oversee the investigation. Forensic experts and sniffer dogs have been employed to uncover crucial evidence, as the community seeks justice for this harrowing crime.
