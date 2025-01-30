Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Pioneer Step: Implementing the Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand has pioneered the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code on January 27, becoming India's first state to do so. A religious certificate will only be needed for live-in relationship registrations where prohibited category relations exist. The UCC aims to streamline marriage, divorce, and live-in laws for all residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:57 IST
Uttarakhand's Pioneer Step: Implementing the Uniform Civil Code
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand has set a precedent by becoming the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as of January 27. The UCC, designed to harmonize marriage, divorce, and live-in relationship laws, applies to all residents, irrespective of religion, while banning polygamy and child marriage.

In an effort to clarify confusion raised by media reports, the UCC's implementation requires a religious certificate only for relationships falling under prohibited categories. Such categories have been well-defined in Schedule 01 of the Code, with registration procedures allowing couples within these groups to proceed upon submission of a certificate.

Prominent committee member Manu Gaur emphasized that these provisions intend to assist rather than complicate the registration process. He highlighted that the focus is on providing equal access to all residents, including those from other states, ensuring streamlined legal processes along with expanding the government's database.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025