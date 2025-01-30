Uttarakhand's Pioneer Step: Implementing the Uniform Civil Code

Uttarakhand has set a precedent by becoming the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as of January 27. The UCC, designed to harmonize marriage, divorce, and live-in relationship laws, applies to all residents, irrespective of religion, while banning polygamy and child marriage.

In an effort to clarify confusion raised by media reports, the UCC's implementation requires a religious certificate only for relationships falling under prohibited categories. Such categories have been well-defined in Schedule 01 of the Code, with registration procedures allowing couples within these groups to proceed upon submission of a certificate.

Prominent committee member Manu Gaur emphasized that these provisions intend to assist rather than complicate the registration process. He highlighted that the focus is on providing equal access to all residents, including those from other states, ensuring streamlined legal processes along with expanding the government's database.

