Money Laundering Scandal: Illegal Land Allotments Linked to Influential Figures

In a significant development, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation has implicated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in an illegal land allotment and money laundering scandal in Mysuru.

The probe revealed that 14 sites were unlawfully allocated to Parvathi, allegedly to facilitate money laundering, as detailed in a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO).

Despite inquiries, Siddaramaiah and his family have remained silent. The investigation uncovered a web of corruption, involving MUDA officials and influential individuals, which led to widespread illegal land allotments across Mysuru.

(With inputs from agencies.)