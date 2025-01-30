Money Laundering Scandal: Illegal Land Allotments Linked to Influential Figures
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, was allegedly involved in illegal land allotments in Mysuru, according to an ED investigation. The sites were reportedly used for money laundering. Despite returning the plots, the investigation identified a nexus involving MUDA officials, real estate businesspeople, and influential individuals orchestrating the scheme.
In a significant development, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation has implicated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in an illegal land allotment and money laundering scandal in Mysuru.
The probe revealed that 14 sites were unlawfully allocated to Parvathi, allegedly to facilitate money laundering, as detailed in a Provisional Attachment Order (PAO).
Despite inquiries, Siddaramaiah and his family have remained silent. The investigation uncovered a web of corruption, involving MUDA officials and influential individuals, which led to widespread illegal land allotments across Mysuru.
