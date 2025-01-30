Left Menu

Unmasking the Fake Visa Scam: Arrests in Delhi

Two Delhi-based travel agents, Udaypal Singh and Tajinder, were arrested for arranging fake Poland visas. The arrest followed the deportation of two passengers from Dubai with counterfeit visas, revealing a larger scam involving significant financial transactions.

In a significant crackdown on fraudulent visa operations, two Delhi-based travel agents have been apprehended for allegedly orchestrating fake Poland visas, as confirmed by local police.

The arrests of Udaypal Singh, 42, and Tajinder, 51, came after two passengers, deported from Dubai for traveling with counterfeit documents, spotlighted the extensive scam.

Investigations revealed a web of deceit involving financial hardships and intricate collaborations among the agents, who were charging victims up to Rs 10 lakh for counterfeit visas. The probe also led to the discovery of a printing operation dedicated to producing these fake travel documents.

