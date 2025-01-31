Left Menu

Court Denies Bail in Sambhal Riots Case Amidst Tensions over Mosque Survey

A local court denied bail to 15 individuals allegedly involved in riots related to a survey near the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal. The violence, linked to historical claims about a demolished temple, resulted in multiple casualties and injuries. Authorities presented strong evidence against the accused, leading to the court's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 31-01-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 00:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing legal proceedings related to the riots during a controversial survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal saw a major development on Thursday, with a local court rejecting bail requests for 15 accused individuals.

The unrest, which took place on November 24 last year, resulted in four fatalities and multiple injuries, stemming from a survey instigated by claims of a historical Hindu temple existing at the mosque's location. The court, chaired by Additional District Judge Nirbhay Narayan Singh, cited strong evidence as the basis for the denial.

According to government counsel Hariom Prakash Saini, CCTV footage and FIR reports identified the accused as participants in the violence, where they allegedly defied dispersal orders and attacked police with stones and firearms. The court ruling comes amidst heightened communal tensions, following an earlier ex-parte order for a survey by an advocate commissioner.

