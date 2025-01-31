Left Menu

Landmark Ruling: Unconstitutional Gun Ban Overturned for Under-21s

A U.S. appeals court has declared a longstanding federal ban on handgun sales to adults under 21 unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court rulings. This decision marks the first time such a verdict has been reached, reflecting changes in the interpretation of the Second Amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 01:59 IST
Landmark Ruling: Unconstitutional Gun Ban Overturned for Under-21s
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A groundbreaking decision by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has overturned a decades-old federal ban preventing licensed firearms dealers from selling handguns to adults under 21. The court's decision deemed the prohibition unconstitutional, aligning with recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings that expanded gun rights.

This landmark ruling marks the first occurrence in which a federal appeals court declared the ban as violating the Second Amendment's clause to keep and bear arms. Previously upheld in 2012, the ban faced reassessment after a 2022 Supreme Court ruling requisitioned consistency with the historical tradition of firearm regulation.

The case was challenged by individuals aged 18 to 20, along with gun rights organizations. The ruling criticized the U.S. Department of Justice, arguing the government offered scant evidence supporting the ban's consistency with historical practices. Gun rights advocates hailed the decision as a monumental victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025