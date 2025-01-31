Judge Blocks Transfer of Transgender Inmate in Federal Prison Dispute

A U.S. judge has issued a temporary block preventing federal prison officials from transferring a transgender woman to a men's facility, according to the inmate's legal team.

The decision comes in response to an executive order by President Donald Trump that limits gender-affirming care, which has stirred controversy.

The ruling, made by U.S. District Judge George O'Toole in Boston, appears to be the first legal challenge to Trump's recent order aimed at curbing what he termed 'gender ideology extremism.'

(With inputs from agencies.)