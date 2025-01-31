Left Menu

Judge Blocks Transfer of Transgender Inmate in Federal Prison Dispute

A U.S. judge has temporarily halted the transfer of a transgender inmate to a men's facility, challenging an executive order by President Trump. The judge's decision could impact the administration's stance on gender-affirming care and its directive targeting 'gender ideology extremism.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 31-01-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 03:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A U.S. judge has issued a temporary block preventing federal prison officials from transferring a transgender woman to a men's facility, according to the inmate's legal team.

The decision comes in response to an executive order by President Donald Trump that limits gender-affirming care, which has stirred controversy.

The ruling, made by U.S. District Judge George O'Toole in Boston, appears to be the first legal challenge to Trump's recent order aimed at curbing what he termed 'gender ideology extremism.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

