Hip-Hop Icon Diddy Faces New Trafficking Charges

On Thursday, prosecutors introduced a new indictment against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, accusing the jailed music mogul of trafficking at least three women in a two-decade-long sexual abuse enterprise.

Combs, 55, faces allegations of having transported these women, along with other commercial sex workers, both domestically and internationally. A trial is set to commence on May 5, where he will answer to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution purposes.

The case also includes claims of recorded sexual performances, denied by Combs' defense as consensual. Previously, one victim identified was rap artist Cassie. Combs remains imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September arrest.

