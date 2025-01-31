Left Menu

Hip-Hop Icon Diddy Faces New Trafficking Charges

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been indicted for allegedly trafficking at least three women in a sexual abuse scheme spanning 20 years. Prosecutors claim he used his business empire for these acts. A new indictment accuses him of transporting victims across state and international lines. Combs denies the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 03:50 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs

On Thursday, prosecutors introduced a new indictment against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, accusing the jailed music mogul of trafficking at least three women in a two-decade-long sexual abuse enterprise.

Combs, 55, faces allegations of having transported these women, along with other commercial sex workers, both domestically and internationally. A trial is set to commence on May 5, where he will answer to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution purposes.

The case also includes claims of recorded sexual performances, denied by Combs' defense as consensual. Previously, one victim identified was rap artist Cassie. Combs remains imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his September arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

