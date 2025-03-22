UP's Transformative Textile Vision: A New Era in Industrial Growth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took part in the Investors Meet for the upcoming Mega Textile and Apparel Park, projected to be established on 1,000 acres along the Lucknow-Hardoi border under the PM Mitra Yojana. The venture aims to spark industrial growth in the textile sector, consolidating UP's status as a crucial investment destination.

During his address at the event, CM Yogi stressed the state's dedication to policies favorable to investors. He pointed out that incentives have been distributed to numerous investors who have initiated production. "Our online system ensures all incentives are provided within the policy framework," he stated.

Highlighting a first in India's state policies, CM Yogi noted UP's systematic application of social incentives for investors. Under the 2022 textile policy, sector investors have already received their incentives, reinforcing the state's promise to deliver on its commitments. Further, he reminisced on UP's historical textile significance, noting Varanasi and Ayodhya as key ancient trade and craftsmanship centers.

He said, "Kashi and Ayodhya are among the world's oldest cities, with a textile legacy spanning thousands of years. Bhagoli and Mirzapur continue to be famous for their silk, and the Banarasi saree remains a global favorite." He also mentioned Ambedkar Nagar in Ayodhya, renowned for its thriving handloom and textile industry.

The establishment of the Mega Textile Park is expected to drive employment and cement UP's position as a leading textile manufacturing state in India. The PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme aims to create an integrated, modern textile industrial infrastructure that will enhance India's global textile competitiveness.

On the preceding Friday, CM Yogi inaugurated a new soft drink bottling plant in Ayodhya, praising the "double engine" government embodied by the central-state partnership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He credited Modi's leadership for making Ayodhya India's first solar city, with a solar panel installation aiming to cut carbon emissions and tackle global warming. "The new plant is poised to boost local employment, meeting soft drink demands in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand," CM Yogi noted.

In an earlier address at the Mukhyamantri Yuva Uddyaami Vikas Abhiyaan (MYUVA) event, CM Yogi reflected on the significant transformation in UP's law and order under BJP's governance. A state once marred by riots now hosts vibrant festivals attracting global devotees, promoting cultural heritage, and fostering job creation. CM Yogi highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has accelerated its development over the past decade, attributing youth employment growth to the removal of development hindrances, subtly critiquing the opposition's inefficiencies in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)