Bribery Trial of Nadine Menendez: Unraveling a Political Scandal

The bribery trial of Nadine Menendez is set to begin, as former US Senator Bob Menendez claims unfair treatment by Manhattan prosecutors. The case was postponed last year due to Nadine's breast cancer, for which she underwent surgery.

Nadine Menendez has pleaded not guilty to allegations connecting her to a bribery scheme alongside her husband's conviction. Bob Menendez, recently sentenced to 11 years, criticized the Southern District of New York for compelling her to trial during her recovery.

The Menendez scandal deepened following a 2022 FBI raid uncovering gold bars and cash exceeding $480,000 at their residence. Bob Menendez linked his hoarding habit to his family's Cuban escape and aligned his judicial complaints with those by former President Trump.

