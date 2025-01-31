Left Menu

Court Upholds Lobster Fishing Restrictions to Protect Endangered Whales

A federal appeals court has reinstated restrictions on lobster and Jonah crab fishing off Massachusetts to protect endangered right whales. The court ruled that the National Marine Fisheries Service acted legally, rejecting claims the agency did not deserve deference under a Supreme Court decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 04:34 IST
Court Upholds Lobster Fishing Restrictions to Protect Endangered Whales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal appeals court has reinstated a rule limiting lobster and Jonah crab fishing off the Massachusetts coast, aiming to protect endangered whales. The court rejected a claim that the agency overstepped in setting the rule, citing a recent Supreme Court decision.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston delivered a 3-0 decision supporting the National Marine Fisheries Service's authority. The court upheld the ban from February 1 to April 30 annually, on the use of vertical buoy lines in the Massachusetts Restricted Area Wedge.

Environmental groups hailed the decision as a victory for conservation, arguing it is based on robust scientific findings safeguarding the North Atlantic right whales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025