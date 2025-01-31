Court Upholds Lobster Fishing Restrictions to Protect Endangered Whales

A federal appeals court has reinstated a rule limiting lobster and Jonah crab fishing off the Massachusetts coast, aiming to protect endangered whales. The court rejected a claim that the agency overstepped in setting the rule, citing a recent Supreme Court decision.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston delivered a 3-0 decision supporting the National Marine Fisheries Service's authority. The court upheld the ban from February 1 to April 30 annually, on the use of vertical buoy lines in the Massachusetts Restricted Area Wedge.

Environmental groups hailed the decision as a victory for conservation, arguing it is based on robust scientific findings safeguarding the North Atlantic right whales.

