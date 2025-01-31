Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Katpadi Gang Rape

Four men were sentenced to 20 years in prison for gang-raping a doctor in Katpadi in 2022. The incident led to political uproar, demanding strict action. The accused were apprehended after a separate arrest revealed their crime. A juvenile suspect remains on trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four men were sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment by the Mahila Court in connection with a gang rape incident that rocked Katpadi in 2022.

The incident, which involved the abduction of a doctor, led to public outrage and calls for stringent measures. The accused were identified as Parthiban, Mani alias Manikandan, Bharath, and Santhosh. A fifth juvenile suspect is still undergoing trial. They were apprehended following the arrest of three gang members in an unrelated incident, where they confessed to the crime.

The court proceedings, overseen by Judge S Mageswari Banu Rekha, concluded with fines imposed on the perpetrators. The victim filed an online complaint following the arrest revelations, leading to the full identification of the offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

