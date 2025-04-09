Controversy Over Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Outrage in Jammu and Kashmir

In a vehement denunciation of the Waqf Amendment Act, People's Democratic Party leader, Mehbooba Mufti, lambasted Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of systematically targeting Muslims nationwide. Mufti condemned the three-day theatrical display in the assembly and recent incidents at the Tulip Garden as disgraceful.

She criticized Abdullah for hosting Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, interpreting it as an ominous signal to Muslims that the state's leadership endorses the contentious Waqf Amendment. The move, according to Mufti, underscores a broader strategy to undermine Islamic institutions in the country.

Parallelly, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced his opposition to the act, pointing to widespread national dissatisfaction. He underscored the act's controversial clause permitting non-Muslims to oversee Waqf activities, questioning its equity. Drawing parallels to other religious bodies, Abdullah suggested the act impacts religious autonomy and hinted at challenging it in the Supreme Court, signaling a potential legal battle ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)