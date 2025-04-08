Grenade Attack on BJP Leader Sparks Political Outrage in Punjab
A grenade blast near BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's home in Punjab has led to political outrage and debate over the state's security measures. The attack, linked to an alleged conspiracy by the ISI and Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has heightened concerns about communal tensions in the state.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident early Tuesday, unidentified individuals hurled a grenade at the Jalandhar home of Punjab BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia, shattering windows and damaging vehicles but causing no injuries, police reported. They suspect a conspiracy by Pakistan's ISI and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to incite communal tensions.
Authorities swiftly arrested two individuals and recovered an e-rickshaw linked to the crime. Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla disclosed the alleged involvement of associates of Lawrence Bishnoi and Shahzad Bhatti. Links to Babbar Khalsa International's Harwinder Singh Rinda are under further investigation.
Political figures and opposition parties have criticized the state's law and order situation, demanding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation. Kalia described the incident as a governmental failure, emphasizing the growing frequency of such attacks in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
