Senators Push to Reverse Extended Work Permit Rule

Two Republican Senators have introduced a resolution to reverse a Biden-era rule that extends work permit renewals from 180 to 540 days. This extension aids spouses of H-1B visa holders, most from India. Senators argue it impedes immigration law enforcement and threatens national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:56 IST
In a significant legislative move, two influential Republican Senators, John Kennedy and Rick Scott, have proposed a resolution aimed at rolling back a contentious Biden-era immigration rule.

The focus of their opposition is a regulation that increases the time frame for renewing Employment Authorisation Documents (EAD) from 180 to 540 days, a measure that has notably benefited H-1B visa holders' spouses.

This resolution, introduced under Congressional Review Act procedures, reflects broader concerns regarding immigration enforcement, with Senators arguing the extension undermines efforts to maintain national security and enforce existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

