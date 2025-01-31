Turbocharged Governance: Government's Third Term in Overdrive

President Droupadi Murmu addressed Parliament on Friday, heralding a new era of governance as the government embarks on its third term. With decisions on issues like Waqf boards and the One Nation, One Election policy, the government aims to eradicate 'policy paralysis'.

Murmu emphasized the government's commitment to youth education and job creation, while paying homage to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and stampede victims at the Maha Kumbh. The acknowledged contributions of the middle class and efforts to uplift the agricultural sector. Major housing and health endeavors such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat scheme were spotlighted for their potential impact on millions.

The President highlighted the transformative changes in regions like Jammu and Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation, and acknowledged efforts to bridge gaps in the northeast. Amidst applause, Murmu was ceremonially welcomed to Parliament, emphasizing the government's cultural symbolism through initiatives like the 'Sengol'.

(With inputs from agencies.)