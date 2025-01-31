Left Menu

Turbocharged Governance: Government's Third Term in Overdrive

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the accelerated pace of government initiatives during its third term, focusing on crucial policy decisions, youth education, and employment. The government aims to eliminate policy paralysis and enhance socio-economic development, including expanded housing and health insurance programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:19 IST
Turbocharged Governance: Government's Third Term in Overdrive
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/ DDNews) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu addressed Parliament on Friday, heralding a new era of governance as the government embarks on its third term. With decisions on issues like Waqf boards and the One Nation, One Election policy, the government aims to eradicate 'policy paralysis'.

Murmu emphasized the government's commitment to youth education and job creation, while paying homage to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and stampede victims at the Maha Kumbh. The acknowledged contributions of the middle class and efforts to uplift the agricultural sector. Major housing and health endeavors such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat scheme were spotlighted for their potential impact on millions.

The President highlighted the transformative changes in regions like Jammu and Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation, and acknowledged efforts to bridge gaps in the northeast. Amidst applause, Murmu was ceremonially welcomed to Parliament, emphasizing the government's cultural symbolism through initiatives like the 'Sengol'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025