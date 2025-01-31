Left Menu

Empowering Tribes: India's New Dawn in Tribal Welfare

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the government's commitment to tribal welfare in a speech to Parliament, marking the Budget session's start. She emphasized initiatives such as the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and Eklavya Model Residential Schools, aimed at improving education and health for tribal communities.

President Droupadi Murmu underscored the government's prioritization of tribal welfare during her address to Parliament, marking the commencement of the Budget session. She stated that tribal communities had been ignored for decades, but current efforts aim to support their development.

Highlighting initiatives such as the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and PM Janman Yojana, Murmu showcased the government's efforts to uplift tribal communities. A key component of this is the establishment of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, attended by around 1.25 lakh tribal students.

Additionally, Murmu noted the creation of 30 medical colleges in tribal areas and the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, which has screened five crore tribal people. These initiatives are designed to significantly enhance health and education outcomes in tribal regions.

