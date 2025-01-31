Left Menu

Unraveling the Mystery: Inside the Maha Kumbh Stampede Investigation

A judicial commission, established by the Uttar Pradesh government, is investigating the Maha Kumbh stampede that occurred in Prayagraj, resulting in 30 deaths. The panel, led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, will examine the incident and make recommendations within a month, focusing on why the stampede happened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:24 IST
Simhastha-Kumbh Mela Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In Prayagraj, a judicial commission begins its investigation into the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede, aiming to uncover the events that led to the catastrophe.

The commission, helmed by retired Judge Harsh Kumar, includes former DGP V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh, reflecting the seriousness of the inquiry.

After 30 devotees lost their lives in the chaos, the panel pledges to conclude its findings swiftly, hoping to prevent future tragedies at such significant gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

