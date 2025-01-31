Unraveling the Mystery: Inside the Maha Kumbh Stampede Investigation

In Prayagraj, a judicial commission begins its investigation into the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede, aiming to uncover the events that led to the catastrophe.

The commission, helmed by retired Judge Harsh Kumar, includes former DGP V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh, reflecting the seriousness of the inquiry.

After 30 devotees lost their lives in the chaos, the panel pledges to conclude its findings swiftly, hoping to prevent future tragedies at such significant gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)