Hamas Announces Release of Israeli Hostages

Hamas has revealed that three Israeli hostages—Ofer Calderon, Keith Siegel, and Yarden Bibas—will be released on Saturday. This announcement was made by Hamas armed wing spokesperson Abu Obeida through his telegram channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:57 IST
In a significant development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has declared its intention to release three Israeli hostages on Saturday.

The announcement, made by Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing, was shared on his telegram channel and detailed the names of the individuals to be freed.

The hostages, identified as Ofer Calderon, Keith Siegel, and Yarden Bibas, were disclosed in the statement, marking a potential breakthrough in ongoing tensions.

