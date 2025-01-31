Hamas Announces Release of Israeli Hostages

In a significant development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has declared its intention to release three Israeli hostages on Saturday.

The announcement, made by Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for Hamas' armed wing, was shared on his telegram channel and detailed the names of the individuals to be freed.

The hostages, identified as Ofer Calderon, Keith Siegel, and Yarden Bibas, were disclosed in the statement, marking a potential breakthrough in ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)