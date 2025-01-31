China Criticizes Japan's Chip Export Controls
China has raised concerns about Japan's planned export controls on chips, stating that these measures could negatively impact business relations. The statement was issued by China's Ministry of Commerce on their official website, highlighting possible economic repercussions of such trade restrictions.
In a recent development, China has expressed its concerns regarding Japan's proposed export controls on semiconductor chips. The Chinese government warns that this move could strain economic relations between the two countries.
These objections were officially communicated by the Ministry of Commerce of China through a statement on its website, emphasizing potential disruptions in bilateral trade.
The Ministry stressed the importance of cooperation and dialogue to maintain stable and mutually beneficial business interactions between China and Japan.
