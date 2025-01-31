Vigilance Tightens as Delhi Prepares for Assembly Polls

As the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls loom, over 900 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations have been registered, officials reported on Friday.

Since the MCC was enforced on January 7, the authorities have made 29,172 arrests, including those under the Excise Act.

The police have ramped up vigilance, uncovering illegal activities across the region, seizing illegal arms, liquor, drugs, and over Rs 10.10 crore in cash, emphasizing the importance of a fair electoral process.

