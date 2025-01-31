Vigilance Tightens as Delhi Prepares for Assembly Polls
Ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, over 900 MCC violation cases have been reported. With increased police vigilance, numerous illegal activities have been disrupted, leading to substantial seizures of illegal arms, liquor, drugs, and cash. These efforts underscore the focus on ensuring a fair election process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:44 IST
- Country:
- India
As the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls loom, over 900 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct violations have been registered, officials reported on Friday.
Since the MCC was enforced on January 7, the authorities have made 29,172 arrests, including those under the Excise Act.
The police have ramped up vigilance, uncovering illegal activities across the region, seizing illegal arms, liquor, drugs, and over Rs 10.10 crore in cash, emphasizing the importance of a fair electoral process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement