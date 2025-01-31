China Warns of Deteriorating Business Ties Amid Japan's Chip Export Controls

China has raised alarms regarding Japan's impending export controls on semiconductor chips. The concern was voiced by the Ministry of Commerce, which stated that such regulations could dampen business relations between the two countries.

In an official statement released on its website, the Ministry expressed its discontent with Japan's proposed measures, highlighting potential setbacks in bilateral trade and cooperation.

The Ministry further asserted its right to implement countermeasures as a means to protect China's commercial interests and uphold its legal rights in response to Japan's actions.

