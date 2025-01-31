Left Menu

China Warns of Deteriorating Business Ties Amid Japan's Chip Export Controls

China has expressed concern over Japan's plans for implementing export controls on chips and other items, cautioning that such actions could harm business relations between the two nations. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce has indicated its intention to respond to safeguard its legal rights if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:45 IST
China has raised alarms regarding Japan's impending export controls on semiconductor chips. The concern was voiced by the Ministry of Commerce, which stated that such regulations could dampen business relations between the two countries.

In an official statement released on its website, the Ministry expressed its discontent with Japan's proposed measures, highlighting potential setbacks in bilateral trade and cooperation.

The Ministry further asserted its right to implement countermeasures as a means to protect China's commercial interests and uphold its legal rights in response to Japan's actions.

