Shantanu Thakur Unveils Initiatives to Support Seafarer Wellness and Promote Gender Inclusivity

In a major step towards empowering seafarers and promoting inclusivity in the maritime industry, the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shri Shantanu Thakur, officially launched two pioneering initiatives—“Sagar Mein Yog – Complete Wellness Programme” and “Sagar Mein Samman”—at The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI), Mumbai, on Thursday.

Shri Thakur highlighted the significant role of women seafarers, emphasizing their resilience and excellence as they represent India on the global stage. The initiatives aim to provide better recognition, wellness, and support to the nearly 3 lakh active seafarers in India, particularly addressing the challenges faced by female sailors working far from home.

Sagar Mein Samman: A Step Towards Women’s Empowerment in Maritime Sector

"Sagar Mein Samman" is designed to celebrate and elevate the role of women in the maritime sector, particularly focusing on:

Recognition and empowerment of female seafarers.

Ensuring that women sailors navigate their careers with dignity and equal opportunities.

Creating an environment that promotes respect, equality, and professionalism in maritime workspaces.

This initiative aligns with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Maritime India Vision 2030, which envisions a more inclusive maritime industry and a stronger global presence for India.

Sagar Mein Yog: Ensuring Wellness for Seafarers at Every Stage

The “Sagar Mein Yog” programme integrates yoga, well-being practices, and mental health support for seafarers at three stages: Pre-Sea, At-Sea, and Post-Sea.

Pre-Sea: Focus on mental and physical fitness preparation for upcoming voyages.

At-Sea: Incorporating wellness techniques to manage stress and isolation during long-term travel.

Post-Sea: Helping seafarers recover and reintegrate after their return.

The programme's primary goal is to reduce medical emergencies, lower healthcare costs, and improve seafarer retention by enhancing the physical and mental resilience of seafarers.

Visionary Leadership: Maritime India Vision 2030

Shri Shyam Jaganathan, Director General of Shipping, also emphasized the significance of Maritime India Vision 2030 in empowering women seafarers and steering India toward maritime excellence. The initiative underscores the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming the maritime sector into a global leader while uplifting the livelihoods of seafarers.

Future Plans and Expected Impact

The initiatives will continue to track health outcomes, refining their offerings to meet the evolving needs of seafarers. The Sagar Mein Yog programme will expand its services based on feedback and data, further reducing risks for the maritime workforce.

The overall aim of both programmes is to create a supportive, inclusive, and sustainable environment for all seafarers, allowing India’s maritime industry to set a global benchmark for seafarer health and empowerment.

The launch event also saw the participation of industry stakeholders and seafarers, reaffirming India’s commitment to fostering a resilient, balanced workforce in the maritime sector. As India sails toward global maritime leadership, these initiatives ensure that its seafarers remain the cornerstone of its economic growth and global outreach.

India’s Maritime Legacy Continues to Sail Ahead

With Sagar Mein Yog and Sagar Mein Samman, India has taken a significant step in shaping the future of its maritime workforce, ensuring the well-being and respect of seafarers while championing women’s role in this vital industry. As the nation advances toward Maritime India Vision 2030, India’s maritime legacy continues to drive growth, innovation, and empowerment in the global maritime landscape.