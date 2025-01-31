Tensions Rise: Norwegian Ship Seized Amid Baltic Sea Cable Sabotage Investigation

Norwegian authorities have detained a Norwegian vessel crewed entirely by Russian nationals in connection with alleged sabotage of a telecom cable in the Baltic Sea. This marks the second ship under investigation following the identification of another suspect vessel by Swedish authorities earlier this week.

The Silver Dania, a cargo ship, was apprehended by Norwegian police with assistance from its coast guard, acting on a Latvian request. Authorities suspect the ship may be linked to significant damage inflicted on an undersea fiber optic cable between Latvia and Sweden, emphasized in a formal statement.

As investigations deepen, regional alert levels remain high due to similar disruptions to key infrastructure since the onset of the Ukraine conflict. Latvian and Swedish police maintain close collaboration, although details remain scant as inquiries progress.

