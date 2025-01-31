Left Menu

Eastern Congo Conflict: Rebel Clashes and Regional Tensions Intensify

Eastern Congo faces heightened conflict as Rwandan-backed M23 rebels encounter resistance from Congolese and allied Burundian troops. This turmoil threatens regional stability, reviving fears of a broader war involving neighboring nations. Local efforts aim to recruit civilian fighters, while the absence of U.N. peacekeepers raises escalation risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have encountered stiff resistance from the Congolese army and allied Burundian troops in their latest push through eastern Congo.

The tense situation has drawn attention from international bodies as fears grow about the conflict escalating into a regional war.

Efforts to recruit civilian volunteers in Bukavu are underway to bolster defenses while concerns mount over the limited presence of U.N. peacekeepers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

