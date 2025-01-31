Eastern Congo Conflict: Rebel Clashes and Regional Tensions Intensify
Eastern Congo faces heightened conflict as Rwandan-backed M23 rebels encounter resistance from Congolese and allied Burundian troops. This turmoil threatens regional stability, reviving fears of a broader war involving neighboring nations. Local efforts aim to recruit civilian fighters, while the absence of U.N. peacekeepers raises escalation risks.
Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have encountered stiff resistance from the Congolese army and allied Burundian troops in their latest push through eastern Congo.
The tense situation has drawn attention from international bodies as fears grow about the conflict escalating into a regional war.
Efforts to recruit civilian volunteers in Bukavu are underway to bolster defenses while concerns mount over the limited presence of U.N. peacekeepers in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
