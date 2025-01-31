Eastern Congo Conflict: Rebel Clashes and Regional Tensions Intensify

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have encountered stiff resistance from the Congolese army and allied Burundian troops in their latest push through eastern Congo.

The tense situation has drawn attention from international bodies as fears grow about the conflict escalating into a regional war.

Efforts to recruit civilian volunteers in Bukavu are underway to bolster defenses while concerns mount over the limited presence of U.N. peacekeepers in the region.

