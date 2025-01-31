India Honey Alliance and NIFTEM-K Host ‘Hive to Home: Vision 2030’ Seminar

The India Honey Alliance (IHA), in collaboration with NIFTEM-K, successfully hosted the seminar ‘Hive to Home: Vision 2030 - Building a Scientific & Sustainable Honey Industry’ at the India International Centre. The seminar aimed to align with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Honey Mission, reinforcing efforts to strengthen India’s honey value chain through scientific advancements, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

The event brought together policymakers, scientists, regulatory bodies, and industry leaders to discuss quality assurance, sustainable beekeeping practices, advanced testing methodologies, and global market expansion. The seminar focused on addressing critical challenges in India's honey sector, such as standardization, regulatory frameworks, purity benchmarks, and consumer awareness.

Government’s Commitment to Scientific Beekeeping & Honey Standards

Dr. Subrata Gupta (IAS), Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), termed the seminar as an event of “far-reaching impact.” He underscored the need for protecting bees and scientific training for beekeepers to maintain the authenticity of Indian honey.

"FSSAI must collaborate with NIFTEM and other research institutions to develop India-specific honey standards," he emphasized. Dr. Gupta also urged the India Honey Alliance to expand its initiatives, ensuring that India continues to be a leading honey producer and exporter. He highlighted the importance of advanced testing methodologies to meet global benchmarks and boost industry credibility.

Insights from Global and Industry Experts

The seminar commenced with an opening session moderated by Mr. Deepak Jolly, Secretary General, IHA, where key stakeholders deliberated on making Indian honey future-ready for both domestic and international markets.

Key speakers included:

Dr. H.S. Oberoi, Director, NIFTEM-K

Dr. Satyen Panda, Advisor, QA, FSSAI

Dr. Kaushik Banerjee, Director, ICAR-National Research Centre for Grapes

Dr. Rajesh R. Nair, Deputy Managing Director, NDDB CALF

Dr. Komal Chauhan, Dean Research and Outreach, CFRA & CEFF

Joining virtually, Dr. Samuel Godefroy, Former Vice Chairperson, FAO/CODEX Alimentarius, stressed that scientific evaluation must drive regulatory decision-making. Addressing the Hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) issue in honey, he clarified that it is a quality parameter, not a food safety risk, and mentioned an ongoing risk assessment study on HMF in honey.

Panel Discussion: Advancing Standards, Safety, and Testing in the Honey Sector

A panel discussion on "Harmonization to Ensure Quality and Safety through Standards & Testing" addressed critical industry challenges, including:

The absence of standardized testing protocols

Strengthening regulatory frameworks

Scientific validation to counter honey-related myths

Global and Indian experts shared insights on honey standardization, quality assurance, and sustainability. Industry leaders Mansoor Ali, Vice Chairperson, IHA, and Amit Gupta provided perspectives on strengthening the honey supply chain and expanding market opportunities.

Joining virtually from the USA, Mr. Ed George, Global Key Opinion Leader, presented the latest advancements in honey testing technology to tackle emerging industry challenges.

Key Recommendations from the Seminar

The event concluded with several strategic recommendations to enhance India’s honey sector:

Scientific research on Indian honey to refine standards and improve quality benchmarks

Regulatory compliance & consumer awareness campaigns to educate buyers on honey purity

Developing advanced beekeeper training programs to enhance productivity & sustainability

Innovating beekeeping techniques for long-term environmental and economic benefits

Ensuring India’s Leadership in Sustainable Honey Production

Summarizing the seminar, Mr. Narayanan Renganathan, Chairperson, IHA, emphasized that honey quality and consumer trust are shared responsibilities across the entire ecosystem.

"Collaboration, research-driven policies, and consumer education will be instrumental in positioning India as a global benchmark for high-quality, sustainable honey production," he stated.

As India advances toward Vision 2030, initiatives like this seminar will play a crucial role in ensuring the growth, sustainability, and scientific credibility of India’s honey industry on the global stage.