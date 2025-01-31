Drone Technology Enhances Border Security, Boosts Festive Season Operations

The use of drone technology has significantly boosted South Africa’s border security, improving operations at ports of entry during the festive season. The deployment of drones, body cameras, and digital tools helped curb illegal activities, prevent undocumented entries, and enhance border control efficiency.

Speaking at a briefing on the Border Management Authority (BMA) festive season operations, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Leon Schreiber praised the impact of drones at five key ports of entry where they were deployed as part of a pilot project.

“It is now time for the BMA to permanently acquire these capabilities, as we accelerate our work to digitalise South Africa’s ports, including automating all entry and exit procedures,” Schreiber said at the Pretoria briefing.

The pilot use of drones and body cameras demonstrated the power of digital transformation in strengthening border management.

Drones and Technology Strengthen Border Security

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development facilitated the deployment of drones at:

Beitbridge (Zimbabwe border)

Maseru Bridge (Lesotho border)

Lebombo (Mozambique border)

Kopfontein (Botswana border)

Oshoek (Eswatini border)

A total of 42 pilots were assigned to operate drones at these five ports of entry, significantly improving surveillance and enforcement.

The drones led to the detection of 2,188 undocumented persons, who attempted to illegally enter South Africa.

“That is 2,188 people who would be walking among us illegally now if it was not for the use of this technology,” Schreiber said.

Additionally, drones helped identify 2,326 breaches in the border fence, which were subsequently sealed to prevent further illegal crossings.

Record-Breaking Interceptions and Arrests

According to BMA Commissioner Dr. Michael Masiapato, the festive season border plan was implemented in two phases:

Exit Leg: 6 - 31 December 2024

Return Leg: 1 - 18 January 2025

The number of undocumented individuals intercepted while trying to enter South Africa illegally increased by 215%:

2023/24 Festive Season: 15,924 individuals intercepted

2024/25 Festive Season: 50,312 individuals intercepted

Additionally:

6,159 individuals were detected for overstaying their permitted period.

1,923 individuals were refused entry due to fraudulent documentation or failure to meet entry requirements.

The BMA border guards, in collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS), made 322 arrests, including 132 wanted criminals.

Crackdown on Illicit Goods

In addition to preventing illegal entries, border officials seized illicit goods, including:

R690 million worth of illegal cigarettes

Counterfeit products, smuggled alcohol, and other contraband

Expanded Border Operations and Traffic Management

To handle the increased travel demand, the BMA:

Increased human resource capacity at major ports of entry

Extended operating hours at select border posts

During the festive period, the BMA facilitated the movement of over 5,084,251 travelers, representing a 51,680 increase compared to the 2023/24 festive season.

The busiest ports of entry included:

OR Tambo International Airport – 1,065,636 travelers Beitbridge (Zimbabwe border) – 645,590 travelers Lebombo (Mozambique border) – 571,131 travelers (a decline of 183,935 travelers from the previous festive period)

Additionally, the BMA processed:

395,189 private vehicles

12,974 mini-bus taxis

6,071 buses

58,938 trucks for import and export, in collaboration with SARS

Enhanced Coordination with Law Enforcement Agencies

To ensure smooth operations, the BMA collaborated with multiple agencies, including:

SAPS and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF)

South African Revenue Service (SARS)

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development

Cross Border Road Transport Agency

Road Traffic Management Cooperation

INTERPOL and local intelligence structures

Masiapato emphasized that inter-agency coordination was key to the successful implementation of border security measures.

Looking Ahead: Scaling Up Border Security Technology

Masiapato expressed gratitude to border guards and coastal guards for their dedication despite ongoing challenges. He emphasized the need for additional resources and full implementation of advanced technologies to improve border security and enforcement further.

“We are very hopeful that we will be able to secure the necessary resources and fully implement the latest technologies to ensure effective border management,” he said.

As the BMA continues to strengthen South Africa’s border security, the success of drone technology, digital surveillance, and collaboration with law enforcement could pave the way for a permanent technological transformation in border management.