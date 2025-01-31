Himachal Pradesh Government Pushes for Streamlined Administration and Infrastructure Overhaul

The Himachal Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership, has decided not to induct new IAS and IPS officers into the state cadre, citing the sufficiency of current numbers for the state's population of 70 lakh. They also aim to reduce the number of Indian Forest Service officers further.

Addressing media in Solan, the Chief Minister revealed that the state lacks an international-standard airport. He urged the Central Government to bear the entire cost of constructing such an airport, as well as fund the completion of the Bhanupalli-Beri and Chandigarh-Baddi railway lines.

Sukhu also pointed out the faulty design of the Solan-Parwanoo four-lane highway, indicating that he has asked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for its redesign. Committed to improving the living standards, the state government promises efficient governance and meaningful reforms across all departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)