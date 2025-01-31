Delhi Court Awaits Verdict in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

A Delhi court is poised to deliver a pivotal verdict on February 7 in the high-profile 1984 anti-Sikh riots case involving former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The prosecution has completed its arguments, prompting Special Judge Kaveri Baweja to reserve judgment until the specified date.

The legal proceedings stem from tragic events in November 1984 when two people were allegedly killed in the Saraswati Vihar region amid widespread anti-Sikh violence. The case, initially probed by Punjabi Bagh police, later saw a special investigation team's involvement.

Prosecutors argue that an armed mob, reacting to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination, executed a violent attack killing Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh. The claims suggest Sajjan Kumar's leadership role in the incident, with the court finding initial evidence strong enough to issue charges against him in December 2021.

